Justin Lee

Guest Writer
Co-founder of SquareFoot, Founder of Office Suite, LLC.
Justin Lee co-founded SquareFoot. He left the company in March 2017 and today focuses on office space brokerage, development and operations.

These 5 Simple Tweaks Will Make Your Office More Productive
Office Space

These 5 Simple Tweaks Will Make Your Office More Productive

Rethink everything from how you schedule conference rooms to temperature control.
7 min read
People Will Take a (Slight) Pay Cut for More Workplace Flexibility (Infographic)
Employee Benefits

People Will Take a (Slight) Pay Cut for More Workplace Flexibility (Infographic)

Is this a response to the open office trend?
3 min read
You Can Embrace Green Building Without Breaking the Bank
Green Business

You Can Embrace Green Building Without Breaking the Bank

Tenants can affect real change by making the most of existing spaces. Smart retrofits could be as simple as installing energy-efficient lighting and upgrading to functional furniture solutions.
4 min read
The 5 Types of Landlords Businesses Will Encounter
Real Estate

The 5 Types of Landlords Businesses Will Encounter

Working efficiently with each kind of owner requires a basic understanding of their preferences and priorities.
5 min read
9 Reasons Your Startup Really Does Need Office Space
Office Space

9 Reasons Your Startup Really Does Need Office Space

Sure, you could just let your staff chill out in their sweatpants at home. But, think of all the things they (and you) will miss.
6 min read
5 Simple Rules to Follow When Looking for Office Space
Office Space

5 Simple Rules to Follow When Looking for Office Space

Did you know, for example, that the average office dedicates 125 square feet per employee?
6 min read
The 3 Drawbacks of Subleasing an Office
Subleasing

The 3 Drawbacks of Subleasing an Office

Subleasing's benefits include lower rents and shorter terms, but there's almost always a catch.
4 min read
What Being an NFL Mascot Taught Me About Running a Business
Leadership

What Being an NFL Mascot Taught Me About Running a Business

Struggling through my day as Toro the Texan helped me understand what it's like to launch and run a business.
5 min read
