Justin Lee

Office Space
These 5 Simple Tweaks Will Make Your Office More Productive
Rethink everything from how you schedule conference rooms to temperature control.
Employee Benefits
People Will Take a (Slight) Pay Cut for More Workplace Flexibility (Infographic)
Is this a response to the open office trend?
Green Business
You Can Embrace Green Building Without Breaking the Bank
Tenants can affect real change by making the most of existing spaces. Smart retrofits could be as simple as installing energy-efficient lighting and upgrading to functional furniture solutions.
Real Estate
The 5 Types of Landlords Businesses Will Encounter
Working efficiently with each kind of owner requires a basic understanding of their preferences and priorities.
Office Space
9 Reasons Your Startup Really Does Need Office Space
Sure, you could just let your staff chill out in their sweatpants at home. But, think of all the things they (and you) will miss.
Office Space
5 Simple Rules to Follow When Looking for Office Space
Did you know, for example, that the average office dedicates 125 square feet per employee?
Subleasing
The 3 Drawbacks of Subleasing an Office
Subleasing's benefits include lower rents and shorter terms, but there's almost always a catch.
Leadership
What Being an NFL Mascot Taught Me About Running a Business
Struggling through my day as Toro the Texan helped me understand what it's like to launch and run a business.