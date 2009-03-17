Best Resources for Startups

Here's an insider's guide to 4 of the best startup resources.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It's a jungle out there, especially for startups. Good news, though: Information, advice and assistance are available--often at no charge. Armed with the proper coordinates, you can gain quick, direct access to one-on-one counseling, step-by-step strategic guidance, legal advice, funding opportunities and more. Here's an insider's guide to four of the best startup resources:

1. SCORE:A nonprofit that provides free online and in-person mentoring via a national counseling force of 11,800 working and retired business owners and executives in nearly 400 chapters