The founders of Tatto Media bootstrapped their startup and now they're running a $100 million company.

On a crisp autumn night in 2007 in Wellesley, Mass., while most Babson College students were poring over books, Lin Miao and his business partners were in their dorm pouring Dom Pï¿½rignon to celebrate their college business hitting $1 million in sales.

Less than a year earlier, Miao had partnered up with fellow Babson students Andrew Bachman, Lucas Brown and Lee Brown to build an Internet marketing company that would fundamentally change the way advertisers pay for display advertising. All four had been involved with ventures that required selling online, and each was left underwhelmed by the advertising options available to small businesses.