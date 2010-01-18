Genius Resources and Products for Entreprenuers

Book of Odds

Procrastination has a new name: statistics. The Book of Odds reference website has an endlessly fascinating supply: 1 in 96,080 (the odds of accidental death due to alligator attack), or 1 in 6.67 (the odds a man has ever paid for sex). Who knows? One might even be the right number to drop into your next presentation.

Powermat

Forget packing a snake pile of phone chargers and adapter cords. With a single, portable Powermat USA, you can charge as many as three phones, music players or portable gaming devices by attaching their receivers and placing them on the mat.

The Free Enterprise Nation

This politically independent organization, co-founded by businessman/philanthropist James MacDougald, aims to unify the private sector and educate Americans about public debt and government waste.