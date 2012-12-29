Ryan Barr, founder of WhippingPost.com, makes durable leather goods for musicians, including a "picker's wallet" with a dedicated stitched pocket for a guitar pick.

Entrepreneur: Ryan Barr, founder of WhippingPost.com, a New York-based online business that makes durable leather goods for musicians, including a "picker's wallet" with a dedicated stitched pocket for a guitar pick.

"Aha" moment: A musician with an appreciation for vintage design, Barr was intrigued by leather and the way it ages. In late 2010, after holding a series of uninspiring jobs--including high-school history teacher and medical-device salesperson--he started his business with a collection of leather guitar cases styled after one he had designed for himself.

"I'm more of a creative type, and I detest hospitals, so that last job was not a very good place for me to be," Barr says. "In a sense, it inspired me to work on this business so I could get out."