Judy Sutton Taylor

Wacky Business Ideas
This Shaving Strop Makes Razors Last Longer
A part-time singer's company provides a stylish way to save money
Project Grow
What to Do When Your Funding Vanishes
Enthusiastic public announcements aside, sometimes the check doesn't arrive as promised. So put down that champagne and heed the advice of entrepreneurs who've dealt with the disappointment of disappearing capital.
Business Unusual
How a New York Storefront Points Out the Joy of the Pencil
CW Pencil has the write stuff.
Growth Strategies
4 Tips for Launching Your Fashion Company
A veteran clothing designer gives custom advice to fashion 'treps.
Technology
College Entrepreneur Creates App to Sync Music With Running Speed
Michigan State University students created TempoRun, an app that helps users run at their ideal pace by categorizing the music in their libraries from walking to 10 sprinting.
Starting a Business
A Startup Aims to Fill a Hole in the Housekeeping Market
A trio of ad execs launches a line of air fresheners for modern men.
Starting a Business
How a Leather Designer Keeps Musicians Traveling in Style
Ryan Barr, founder of WhippingPost.com, makes durable leather goods for musicians, including a "picker's wallet" with a dedicated stitched pocket for a guitar pick.
Growth Strategies
A Beer Veteran Tries His Hand at Cider
Brewmaster Gregory Hall brings 'advanced' cider to the U.S.
Growth Strategies
These Entrepreneurs Fought the Law. . . And Won.
From zoning ordinances to quirky local statutes, legal issues can slow down a launch or expansion. Some entrepreneurs take matters into their own hands.