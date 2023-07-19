Her 'Junk' Side Hustle Soared to $10,000 in Monthly Sales Using a Simple Secret Every Business Owner Should Know Maddy Clements, founder of sustainable clothing business JUNK GOLD, reveals how social media — coupled with another important tool — helped her sales skyrocket.
Key Takeaways
- Maddy Clements founded JUNK GOLD while she was getting her BFA in fashion design
- Clements was inspired by the craft of making old things new and the desire to fight fast fashion
- She used social media and another key tool to grow to $10,000 in sales after going viral
Maddy Clements, owner of upcycled clothing company JUNK GOLD, "always had an obsession with fashion" and an eye for entrepreneurship — at just 11 years old, she was selling jewelry at a local boutique up the street from her house.
So perhaps it's no surprise that the now 29-year-old decided to get her BFA in fashion design and launch her own clothing business in the process. She started JUNK GOLD as a thrifted styling service, inspired by the act of giving old clothes new life and the desire to combat the fashion industry's massive waste problem.
"Where some may see an ugly old top at Goodwill, I see potential," Clements tells Entrepreneur. "While studying fashion design in school, I often thrifted old clothing and textiles to use for my projects instead of buying new fabric to save money. I started enjoying the process of taking something old and drab and figuring out ways to make it new and exciting."
