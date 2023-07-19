Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

Her 'Junk' Side Hustle Soared to $10,000 in Monthly Sales Using a Simple Secret Every Business Owner Should Know Maddy Clements, founder of sustainable clothing business JUNK GOLD, reveals how social media — coupled with another important tool — helped her sales skyrocket.

By Amanda Breen

Key Takeaways

  • Maddy Clements founded JUNK GOLD while she was getting her BFA in fashion design
  • Clements was inspired by the craft of making old things new and the desire to fight fast fashion
  • She used social media and another key tool to grow to $10,000 in sales after going viral
Courtesy of Junk Gold
Maddy Clements

Maddy Clements, owner of upcycled clothing company JUNK GOLD, "always had an obsession with fashion" and an eye for entrepreneurship — at just 11 years old, she was selling jewelry at a local boutique up the street from her house.

So perhaps it's no surprise that the now 29-year-old decided to get her BFA in fashion design and launch her own clothing business in the process. She started JUNK GOLD as a thrifted styling service, inspired by the act of giving old clothes new life and the desire to combat the fashion industry's massive waste problem.

"Where some may see an ugly old top at Goodwill, I see potential," Clements tells Entrepreneur. "While studying fashion design in school, I often thrifted old clothing and textiles to use for my projects instead of buying new fabric to save money. I started enjoying the process of taking something old and drab and figuring out ways to make it new and exciting."

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community! With your subscription you’ll get:

  • Unlimited access, including premium content
  • No ads
  • Subscription to Entrepreneur magazine
  • Four free e-books a year
  • Subscriber-only events with our experts
Subscribe Now Log In

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Social Media Entrepreneurs Sustainability Fashion Fashion Design Instagram Side Hustle tiktok Sustainable fashion Premium

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

Employers: The Burden of Going Back Into The Office Is Not as Bad as You Think — It's Worse.

Leaders falsely perceive employee wellbeing to be already high and believe the burden of going to the office will be not that bad in this broader context. This disconnect between perception and reality is what I call the "Wellbeing Paradox."

By Gleb Tsipursky
Business Ideas

The 11 Best Self-Employed Jobs for Today's Market

Are you looking to step away from the normal workflow and become your own boss? Check out these 11 business ideas to become a boss today.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Science & Technology

She's Been Coding Since Age 7 and Presented Her Life-Saving App to Tim Cook Last Year. Now 17, She's on Track to Solve Even Bigger Problems.

Angelina Tsuboi, a full-stack mobile and web developer who also happens to be a pilot, has always been solution-oriented.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Jack Dorsey Blasts Mark Zuckerberg Over Threads Follow Request: 'Too Soon'

Dorsey co-founded Twitter back in 2006.

By Emily Rella
Leadership

How Entrepreneurs Can Fuel Innovation and Push Societal Limits

The most successful and influential entrepreneurs are those who are driven by the belief that they can make a difference in the world.

By Jon Michail
Business News

Teen Stranded in Florida After American Airlines Cancels His Ticket for Planning to Leave the Airport at Layover

The phenomenon is known as "skiplagging," an attempt to find the lowest fares possible by only taking part in one leg of connecting flight.

By Emily Rella