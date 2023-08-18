Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

Is There a Trick to Creating Viral Content? Here's What We Learned From Recent AI and Barbie Trends. By definition, viral trends are fleeting. But hopping on them at just the right time can yield massive, long-lasting success in marketing a product, brand or service.

By RJ Licata

Key Takeaways

  • Use trends to connect with customers via pop culture.
  • Think of Google as your always-on focus group.
  • Combine trends for impactful, engaging content.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This story originally appeared on Readwrite.com

With an estimated 328 million terabytes of data created each day, it can be difficult for brands to find unique ways to reach and be remembered by potential customers. But brands have a greater chance of making a lasting connection if they can meet customers where they are and appeal to their interests.

Related: A Retiree in Florida Started This 'Fun' Remote Side Hustle Out of Boredom. Now She Makes Up to $3,000 a Week.

This is a subscriber-only article. Join Entrepreneur+ today for access

Learn More Log In

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Marketing Content Marketing Artificial Intelligence Barbie Ramptonsyndication

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Maryland Man Wins the Lottery an Unbelievable 15 Times in One Day — See His Total Winnings

The Accokeek resident struck gold on 15 different Pick 5 tickets.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

5 Ways Startups Can Increase Their Visibility

Don't sit back and hope that business will come to you. Put yourself out there and take advantage of opportunities to attend events, network, compete and build new relationships.

By Anis Uzzaman
Marketing

11 Tips to Help Entrepreneurs Master the Art of Self-Promotion

Key marketing tips for bold and brazen entrepreneurs

By Chris Kille
Starting a Business

A Retiree in Florida Started This 'Fun' Remote Side Hustle Out of Boredom. Now She Makes Up to $3,000 a Week.

When Chanda Torrey retired, she looked around for an enjoyable hobby that might also bring in some income. Now she's offering up her playbook to others.

By Frances Dodds
Starting a Business

4 Changes New Companies Should Adopt in 2023 to Set Yourself Up for Success

These ideas will allow your emerging organization to stay nimble and take advantage of any new opportunities arriving on your doorstep.

By Andrew Amann
Growing a Business

This Nurse Turned $500 in Savings Into $100 Million in Sales After Sharing Her Hair Care Routine on YouTube. Now She's Revealing Her Secrets to Success.

Courtney Adeleye sold $10 million worth of products out of her home within three years of launch.

By Amanda Breen