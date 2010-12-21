Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Alison Zarrow and Caleb Cargle, founders of Gourmet CA Raw Foods

Photos© Eva Kolenko

Entrepreneurs: Alison Zarrow, sociology grad student at Stanford University, and Caleb Cargle, former Stanford business school research assistant.

Startup: The pair launched Gourmet CA Raw Foods in 2009. "Our first investor was my best friend Visa," Cargle quips. Since then, friends and family have contributed enough to outfit a small kombucha factory with floor-to-ceiling brewing tanks--no mean feat in Silicon Valley, where startup culture revolves around tech.