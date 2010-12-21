Making a Fermented Tea Trendy Two Silicon Valley entrepreneurs give kombucha a champagne-colored makeover.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
|Alison Zarrow and Caleb Cargle, founders of Gourmet CA Raw Foods
Photos© Eva Kolenko
Entrepreneurs: Alison Zarrow, sociology grad student at Stanford University, and Caleb Cargle, former Stanford business school research assistant.
Startup: The pair launched Gourmet CA Raw Foods in 2009. "Our first investor was my best friend Visa," Cargle quips. Since then, friends and family have contributed enough to outfit a small kombucha factory with floor-to-ceiling brewing tanks--no mean feat in Silicon Valley, where startup culture revolves around tech.
The rest of this article is locked.
Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.
Already have an account? Sign In