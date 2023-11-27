Sometimes, your inner voice that says, "I can do it better" is right. Here are three pieces of advice from a restaurateur who wants you to find similar success.

Frank Brusco had no experience as a restaurateur. He was a salesman in the commercial printing industry.

Then he made the deal of a lifetime — buying a lousy pizzeria and transforming it into a thriving hospitality business that now includes three restaurant brands and brings in $20 million.

How'd he do it? "I truly love a challenge, and this one absolutely put me to the test," he says.