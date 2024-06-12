Some think a massive marketing budget is the key to getting a large number of customers, but in reality, it's much simpler than that.

It might sound counterintuitive, but if you want to hit one million customers, don't think about reaching one million customers.

Instead, think about converting your first because the key to attracting people to your business — whether it's 10, 100, or one million — is offering a service or making a product that people actually want and will pay for. After all, you won't get to one million customers if you can't get to 10.

I used a two-step approach that helped me grow my business, and you can, too. Here it is: