Co-Founder and CEO at Studs

With nearly a decade of extensive experience in operations, retail, finance and consumer companies known for operational excellence, Anna Harman launched Studs with her co-founder Lisa Bubbers in November 2019. After noticing a gap in the piercing and retail market, they created Studs to offer a modern ear piercing and jewelry retail experience that prioritizes safety, encourages bold self-expression and offers a trend-driven jewelry assortment — all at an accessible price point.



Anna Harman began her career as an attorney after graduating from Boston University Law School. After four years at Bridgewater Associates, she moved to New York City to join Fitz, an in-home service that organizes your closet and edits your wardrobe. Fitz was later sold to Tradesy, as the Head of Operations. From there, she became a Director at Store No. Eight, a standalone incubation arm within Walmart, where she focused on developing ideas and technologies that would inform the future of retail. Most recently, she served as the Interim Chief Customer Officer at Jetblack, a text-message based personal shopping service.