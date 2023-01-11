Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

This Non-Traditional Financing Solution Lends Money to People Rejected By Banks

Want to buy an investment property, but don't qualify for a traditional loan? When banks say no, this lender says yes.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Real estate investing is big money, but not everyone qualifies for loans from big banks and other traditional sources. Yet there are private lenders willing to lend money.

Private money is a way for entrepreneurs with bad personal credit to become small business owners and flip houses. This makes small business ownership more accessible to traditionally underserved communities, such as minorities, immigrants and refugees.

Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.

Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Living

3 Ways to Achieve Superhuman Focus in 14 Days

Ben Angel

Ben Angel

Business News

Pornhub Will Now Check Government IDs in This State. Is Yours Next?

Gabrielle Bienasz
Business News

This JPMorgan Job Offers A $30,000 Restaurant Budget On Top Of a Six-Figure Salary

Gabrielle Bienasz

Gabrielle Bienasz

Read More