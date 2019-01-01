About Janet Gershen-Siegel
Janet Gershen-Siegel, Content Manager, has an MS in Communications from Quinnipiac U., and a JD from Widener Law School. She has been admitted to practice law for over 30 years. She writes for Credit Suite, to help businesses build credit for an EIN not a SSN, and get loan and credit line approvals.
More From Janet Gershen-Siegel
Crowdfunding
Perpetrators of Crowdfunding Fraud Can't Hide From The Law Forever
For years, crowdfunding has been a bit like the Wild West of finance. But as the industry continues to grow, state and federal authorities are catching up to abusers of the system.