Website to Watch: Facebook for Foodies Foodbuzz.com brings together food lovers who document their kitchen adventures online.
What do foodies love more than food? Finding other foodies to share in their passion. Foodbuzz.com gives them a place to mix together.
Launched in 2007, the social media site aggregates, organizes and curates nearly 2 million posts from more than 10,000 food blogs worldwide. Through partnerships with more than 3,000 elite food blogs, Foodbuzz's reach tops 10 million unique visitors every month.