This is a subscriber-only article. Join Entrepreneur+ today for access

Learn More

Already have an account?

Sign in
Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

Website to Watch: Facebook for Foodies Foodbuzz.com brings together food lovers who document their kitchen adventures online.

By Kara Ohngren Prior

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Website to Watch: Facebook for Foodies

What do foodies love more than food? Finding other foodies to share in their passion. Foodbuzz.com gives them a place to mix together.

Launched in 2007, the social media site aggregates, organizes and curates nearly 2 million posts from more than 10,000 food blogs worldwide. Through partnerships with more than 3,000 elite food blogs, Foodbuzz's reach tops 10 million unique visitors every month.