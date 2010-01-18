Website to Watch: Facebook for Foodies

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

What do foodies love more than food? Finding other foodies to share in their passion. Foodbuzz.com gives them a place to mix together.

Launched in 2007, the social media site aggregates, organizes and curates nearly 2 million posts from more than 10,000 food blogs worldwide. Through partnerships with more than 3,000 elite food blogs, Foodbuzz's reach tops 10 million unique visitors every month.