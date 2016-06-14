Every flop is worthwhile. Here, how a dead-end subscription startup shaped its founders.

This story appears in the June 2016 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

There are many subscription-delivery success stories, like BarkBox (a monthly shipment of dog treats) and BirchBox (for makeup samples). Dallas couple Blake and Taylor Davis tried to follow with The Jerky Box, promising handcrafted beef jerky from three vendors each month. Eight months later, it was dead. Time to debrief.

So, what went wrong?

Blake Davis

The business relied heavily on the jerky companies -- seeking them out, explaining why it was smart to sell us x amount of their jerky at wholesale. There were not enough craft jerky companies to make it work.