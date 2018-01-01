Michelle Goodman is a Seattle-based freelance journalist and author of The Anti 9-to-5 Guide.
Funding
This Maker Aggressively Expanded Her Business Without a Traditional Loan. Here's How.
Have more demand than you can fill? This new spin on financing can help.
How to Start a Small Business
These Entrepreneurs Succeeded -- But Only After Failing Once Before
For a second act success, credit lessons learned at early go-arounds.
Ask the Expert
4 Tips for Finding Open-Minded Investors
They're out there -- but you'll need to look hard.
Failure
How a Snail Mail Startup Bust Shaped One Serial Entrepreneur
Learn how an engineer learned the value before building the product.
Ask the Expert
Want to Save Money on Equipment? Consider this Solution.
A marketplace matches cash-strapped startups with financing and leasing companies so they can build out their businesses.
Crowdfunding
Understand the Crowdfunding Shift That Could Transform How Startups are Funded
A new regulation has the potential to alter the way many startups are funded.
Startup Financing
Meet the VC Fund Helping Startups in Underserved Communities Grow
A venture fund invests serious cash on startups in underserved communities.
Failure
What Failure Taught the Founders of One Subscription Startup
Every flop is worthwhile. Here, how a dead-end subscription startup shaped its founders.
Hobbies
How 5 Hobbyists Turned Passions into Million-Dollar Businesses
Your passion can get you a paycheck, and this advice can help.
Entrepreneurs
The Savvy Ways this Bracelet Maker Stays One Step Ahead
Joseph Ferlito anticipates potential future problems to ensure his company's success.
Food Startup
The Important Reason This Snack Company Didn't Wait for 'Perfect'
EPIC bars had imperfect production in the beginning, but it paid off perfectly.
Radicals & Visionaries
To Grow, This Home Stager Said 'Yes,' and Figured It Out Later
Screenwriter Meridith Baer began a home staging business by diving in before she'd nailed down the details.
Innovation
Innovation Gave This Yoga Company the Momentum it Needed
Meet the team that invented the yoga wheel and learn how they're keeping their idea fresh.
Expansion
To Protect Their Vision, These Founders Turned Down a 6-Figure Opportunity
Brett and Sven Newman grew their company, Daylight Design, by focusing on the clients and projects they were interested in, even though that meant walking away from a large sum of money early on.
Family Businesses
7 Tips For a Thriving, Sustainable Family Business That Lasts
Follow these pointers for keeping your business and your family together.