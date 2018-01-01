Michelle Goodman

Michelle Goodman

Guest Writer

Michelle Goodman is a Seattle-based freelance journalist and author of The Anti 9-to-5 Guide.

More From Michelle Goodman

This Maker Aggressively Expanded Her Business Without a Traditional Loan. Here's How.
Funding

This Maker Aggressively Expanded Her Business Without a Traditional Loan. Here's How.

Have more demand than you can fill? This new spin on financing can help.
3 min read
These Entrepreneurs Succeeded -- But Only After Failing Once Before
How to Start a Small Business

These Entrepreneurs Succeeded -- But Only After Failing Once Before

For a second act success, credit lessons learned at early go-arounds.
11 min read
4 Tips for Finding Open-Minded Investors
Ask the Expert

4 Tips for Finding Open-Minded Investors

They're out there -- but you'll need to look hard.
2 min read
How a Snail Mail Startup Bust Shaped One Serial Entrepreneur
Failure

How a Snail Mail Startup Bust Shaped One Serial Entrepreneur

Learn how an engineer learned the value before building the product.
2 min read
Want to Save Money on Equipment? Consider this Solution.
Ask the Expert

Want to Save Money on Equipment? Consider this Solution.

A marketplace matches cash-strapped startups with financing and leasing companies so they can build out their businesses.
3 min read
Understand the Crowdfunding Shift That Could Transform How Startups are Funded
Crowdfunding

Understand the Crowdfunding Shift That Could Transform How Startups are Funded

A new regulation has the potential to alter the way many startups are funded.
9 min read
Meet the VC Fund Helping Startups in Underserved Communities Grow
Startup Financing

Meet the VC Fund Helping Startups in Underserved Communities Grow

A venture fund invests serious cash on startups in underserved communities.
3 min read
What Failure Taught the Founders of One Subscription Startup
Failure

What Failure Taught the Founders of One Subscription Startup

Every flop is worthwhile. Here, how a dead-end subscription startup shaped its founders.
2 min read
How 5 Hobbyists Turned Passions into Million-Dollar Businesses
Hobbies

How 5 Hobbyists Turned Passions into Million-Dollar Businesses

Your passion can get you a paycheck, and this advice can help.
3 min read
The Savvy Ways this Bracelet Maker Stays One Step Ahead
Entrepreneurs

The Savvy Ways this Bracelet Maker Stays One Step Ahead

Joseph Ferlito anticipates potential future problems to ensure his company's success.
2 min read
The Important Reason This Snack Company Didn't Wait for 'Perfect'
Food Startup

The Important Reason This Snack Company Didn't Wait for 'Perfect'

EPIC bars had imperfect production in the beginning, but it paid off perfectly.
2 min read
To Grow, This Home Stager Said 'Yes,' and Figured It Out Later
Radicals & Visionaries

To Grow, This Home Stager Said 'Yes,' and Figured It Out Later

Screenwriter Meridith Baer began a home staging business by diving in before she'd nailed down the details.
2 min read
Innovation Gave This Yoga Company the Momentum it Needed
Innovation

Innovation Gave This Yoga Company the Momentum it Needed

Meet the team that invented the yoga wheel and learn how they're keeping their idea fresh.
2 min read
To Protect Their Vision, These Founders Turned Down a 6-Figure Opportunity
Expansion

To Protect Their Vision, These Founders Turned Down a 6-Figure Opportunity

Brett and Sven Newman grew their company, Daylight Design, by focusing on the clients and projects they were interested in, even though that meant walking away from a large sum of money early on.
2 min read
7 Tips For a Thriving, Sustainable Family Business That Lasts
Family Businesses

7 Tips For a Thriving, Sustainable Family Business That Lasts

Follow these pointers for keeping your business and your family together.
12 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.