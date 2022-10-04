Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Luggage With Legs? A Better Battery Backup? This Tech Keeps You On the Move

Never miss a deadline while you're waiting out a layover.

By
This story appears in the October 2022 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Image Credit: Courtesy of Anker

1. A better battery backup.

Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.

Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Thought Leaders

Her Company Is Worth $1 Billion. But It Began As a Way to Solve Her Own Shipping Problems.

Nate Hopper

Thought Leaders

100 Women of Influence in 2022

Entrepreneur Staff
Leadership

8 Tips for Tough Conversations with Employees

John Boitnott

John Boitnott

Read More