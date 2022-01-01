Entrepreneur magazine
October 2022

Already subscribed? Manage account here

October 2022

Entrepreneur | October 2022
October 2022
Entrepreneur Magazine
Thought Leaders

Jennifer Lopez Is Done With 'Happy to Be Here.' She Thinks Latina Entrepreneurs Are Undervalued, So She's Working to Give Them $14 Billion in Loans.

Gratitude has its limits, the superstar has learned. That's a lesson she hopes to impart to the 600,000 Latina entrepreneurs she's working to fund.

Resumes & Interviewing

Can't Afford to Hire Great Talent? No Problem — Do This Instead

From more vacation days to less meetings, there are lots of non-financial perks companies can offer to star candidates.

Science & Technology

Luggage With Legs? A Better Battery Backup? This Tech Keeps You On the Move

Never miss a deadline while you're waiting out a layover.

Innovation

I Ran the First Version of TikTok. Here's What I Learned About Spotting Viral Trends.

Follow your users' interests. They'll show you the next big thing.

Entrepreneur magazine

Subscribe Today

Keep up with emerging trends, industry leaders, and strategies for success from the comfort of your own home or on the go with a print and digital magazine subscription.

Subscribe today
Growing a Business

This Couple Created "HairBnb" for Salons. Now It's in 900 Cities.

ShearShare is helping 40,000 hair professionals and businesses across the country play musical barber chairs.

Continue Reading
Continue Reading
Growing a Business

"Quitting Is A Virtue": Why This Decision-Making Expert Says That Quitting Can Be A Growth Strategy

Quitting is often perceived as failing, but Annie Duke says it can be the most useful tool you have.

Continue Reading
Continue Reading
Continue Reading
Franchise

This Jeremiah's Ice Owner Started a Program to Help First Responders, Veterans and Law Enforcement Officers Navigate Franchising

Christopher Harvey wanted to pass on some of his hard-won knowledge, so he started Franchising for Heroes.

Continue Reading
Franchise

When Her Studio Burned Down, She Taught Classes in a Church Basement. Now She Has 10 Locations.

Kika Stretch Studios is all about teaching students to relax. To succeed, its founder had to learn to do that herself.

Continue Reading
Thought Leaders

100 Women of Influence in 2022

Our annual celebration of the women leaders influencing their industries, defining our culture, and reimagining our future.

Continue Reading
Thought Leaders

Her Family Owned an Almond Orchard in California's Central Valley. When She Learned That Carbon Removal Could Save the Planet, She Built an Entire Industry to Make It Happen.

Today, Giana Amador's organization Carbon180 helps federal agencies with policy analysis, advises companies on investing in carbon removal, and secures billions of dollars from Congress to work towards its goal of removing tens of billions tons of carbon from the atmosphere.

Continue Reading
Thought Leaders

Ava DuVernay Built a Safety Net In Case "Hollywood Kicks Me Out"

The filmmaker started independent film distribution company ARRAY so she'd always have a "liberated territory" where she could tell stories she cared about.

Continue Reading
Thought Leaders

Sallie Krawcheck Was the Queen of Wall Street, and Raised $100 Million to Launch Her Own Business. Then She Hit an Impasse She Hadn't Seen Coming.

A little-known but common obstacle for women founders, the "Series B Cliff" can make scaling a company extremely difficult. Krawcheck is doing everything she can to help founders like herself get around it.

Continue Reading
Continue Reading
Thought Leaders

Her Company Is Worth $1 Billion. But It Began As a Way to Solve Her Own Shipping Problems.

Shippo founder Laura Behrens Wu has created a software similar to Expedia for the shipping industry.

Continue Reading
Growing a Business

Want to Increase Sales? Think Deeper About What You're Really Selling

Truly successful products and services create an emotional experience for the consumer. That's what you're really selling.

Continue Reading

Looking for Past Issues?

Looking for past issues of Entrepreneur magazine? Find them in our extensive archive collection.