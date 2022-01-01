Entrepreneur | October 2022

Signing out of account, Standby...
October 2022
Jennifer Lopez Is Done With 'Happy to Be Here.' She Thinks Latina Entrepreneurs Are Undervalued, So She's Working to Give Them $14 Billion in Loans.
Gratitude has its limits, the superstar has learned. That's a lesson she hopes to impart to the 600,000 Latina entrepreneurs she's working to fund.
Can't Afford to Hire Great Talent? No Problem — Do This Instead
From more vacation days to less meetings, there are lots of non-financial perks companies can offer to star candidates.
Luggage With Legs? A Better Battery Backup? This Tech Keeps You On the Move
Never miss a deadline while you're waiting out a layover.
I Ran the First Version of TikTok. Here's What I Learned About Spotting Viral Trends.
Follow your users' interests. They'll show you the next big thing.
This Couple Created "HairBnb" for Salons. Now It's in 900 Cities.
ShearShare is helping 40,000 hair professionals and businesses across the country play musical barber chairs.
Being Eco-Friendly Is Hard. Here, 6 Business Leaders Explain Their Most Effective Strategies.
You don't need to be a giant company to make a difference to the planet.
"Quitting Is A Virtue": Why This Decision-Making Expert Says That Quitting Can Be A Growth Strategy
Quitting is often perceived as failing, but Annie Duke says it can be the most useful tool you have.
My Dad Started His Own Lumber Business Because The Local Supplier Was Selling Damaged Wood. Here's What That Taught Me About Mediocrity.
Sometimes, if things don't live up to our standards, we have to create something new.
The King of Smoothie King: How An Unlikely Franchisee from Korea Bought the Company and Doubled Its Size
Wan King has been on one incredible journey.
This Jeremiah's Ice Owner Started a Program to Help First Responders, Veterans and Law Enforcement Officers Navigate Franchising
Christopher Harvey wanted to pass on some of his hard-won knowledge, so he started Franchising for Heroes.
When Her Studio Burned Down, She Taught Classes in a Church Basement. Now She Has 10 Locations.
Kika Stretch Studios is all about teaching students to relax. To succeed, its founder had to learn to do that herself.
100 Women of Influence in 2022
Our annual celebration of the women leaders influencing their industries, defining our culture, and reimagining our future.
Her Family Owned an Almond Orchard in California's Central Valley. When She Learned That Carbon Removal Could Save the Planet, She Built an Entire Industry to Make It Happen.
Today, Giana Amador's organization Carbon180 helps federal agencies with policy analysis, advises companies on investing in carbon removal, and secures billions of dollars from Congress to work towards its goal of removing tens of billions tons of carbon from the atmosphere.
Ava DuVernay Built a Safety Net In Case "Hollywood Kicks Me Out"
The filmmaker started independent film distribution company ARRAY so she'd always have a "liberated territory" where she could tell stories she cared about.
Sallie Krawcheck Was the Queen of Wall Street, and Raised $100 Million to Launch Her Own Business. Then She Hit an Impasse She Hadn't Seen Coming.
A little-known but common obstacle for women founders, the "Series B Cliff" can make scaling a company extremely difficult. Krawcheck is doing everything she can to help founders like herself get around it.
Kim Kardashian Says Her 20-Year Reign of Relevance Is Thanks to This One Personality Trait
The SKIMS founder knows exactly what sets her apart.
Her Company Is Worth $1 Billion. But It Began As a Way to Solve Her Own Shipping Problems.
Shippo founder Laura Behrens Wu has created a software similar to Expedia for the shipping industry.
Want to Increase Sales? Think Deeper About What You're Really Selling
Truly successful products and services create an emotional experience for the consumer. That's what you're really selling.
