This Couple Created "HairBnb" for Salons. Now It's in 900 Cities.

Image Credit: Allyson Rhodes of Air Designs

In 2012, Tye Caldwell thought he knew everything about the hair business. He'd started cutting his seven siblings' hair with his school Fiskars scissors at age 11 and opened his own salon in Plano, Texas, in 2001. That's even where he met his wife, Courtney, when she came in for a cut. But one day, a phone call briefly stumped him.