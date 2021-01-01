Elizabeth Greenwood
Author of LOVE LOCKDOWN: Dating, Sex, and Marriage in America's Prison System
Elizabeth Greenwood is the author of LOVE LOCKDOWN: Dating, Sex, and Marriage in America's Prison System and PLAYING DEAD: A Journey Through the World of Death Fraud. She has taught writing at Columbia University, the New School, and the Fashion Institute of Technology, and has received fellowships from MacDowell, Hedgebrook, the Norman Mailer Center, the Edward F. Albee Foundation, and the Constance Saltonstall Foundation for the Arts, among others. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, O, the Oprah Magazine, Vice, Longreads, GQ, and more.
Latest
She Made Personalized Cards for Her Husband in Prison. Then She Realized Thousands of Prison Wives Would Buy Them.
Danielle Macias started True Blue Stationery as a side hustle. She soon discovered there was more demand than she could possibly meet.
