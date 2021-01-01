Elizabeth Greenwood Author of LOVE LOCKDOWN: Dating, Sex, and Marriage in America's Prison System

Elizabeth Greenwood is the author of LOVE LOCKDOWN: Dating, Sex, and Marriage in America's Prison System and PLAYING DEAD: A Journey Through the World of Death Fraud. She has taught writing at Columbia University, the New School, and the Fashion Institute of Technology, and has received fellowships from MacDowell, Hedgebrook, the Norman Mailer Center, the Edward F. Albee Foundation, and the Constance Saltonstall Foundation for the Arts, among others. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, O, the Oprah Magazine, Vice, Longreads, GQ, and more.