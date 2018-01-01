2013 Franchise 500

Autopsy Franchise Aims to Educate About Death
Franchises

Autopsy Franchise Aims to Educate About Death

1-800-Autopsy tackles a need that never really goes away.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
How 3 Franchise Owners Came Back From Disaster
Franchises

How 3 Franchise Owners Came Back From Disaster

When times got tough, these franchisees held their ground and didn't look back.
Gwen Moran | 6 min read
100-Year-Old Pizza Franchise Finally Cracks the Franchise 500
Franchises

100-Year-Old Pizza Franchise Finally Cracks the Franchise 500

It's been a long road to franchise success for Rosati's Pizza stores who squeak onto our ranking at number 499.
Jason Daley | 2 min read
How Anytime Fitness Broke into the Franchise 500 Top 10
Franchises

How Anytime Fitness Broke into the Franchise 500 Top 10

Convenience and online strategy drive rapid growth for the 24-hour micro-gym franchise.
Jason Daley | 3 min read
The Top 10 Franchises for 2013
Franchises

The Top 10 Franchises for 2013

With new strategies for growth, these powerhouses lead our ranking.
Jason Daley
Top Franchise for 2013: Hampton Hotels
Franchises

Top Franchise for 2013: Hampton Hotels

International growth helps keep Hampton Hotels at No. 1 for a third year.
Jason Daley | 3 min read
The Demographic Trends Driving Growth in Franchising
Franchises

The Demographic Trends Driving Growth in Franchising

Companies that target specific populations are a major force in the franchising upswing.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 4 min read
