2013 Franchise 500
How 3 Franchisees Beat the Odds
Cancer, severe weather, economic uncertainty -- three franchise owners share their personal stories of overcoming obstacles to achieve success.
More From This Topic
Autopsy Franchise Aims to Educate About Death
1-800-Autopsy tackles a need that never really goes away.
How 3 Franchise Owners Came Back From Disaster
When times got tough, these franchisees held their ground and didn't look back.
100-Year-Old Pizza Franchise Finally Cracks the Franchise 500
It's been a long road to franchise success for Rosati's Pizza stores who squeak onto our ranking at number 499.
How Anytime Fitness Broke into the Franchise 500 Top 10
Convenience and online strategy drive rapid growth for the 24-hour micro-gym franchise.
The Top 10 Franchises for 2013
With new strategies for growth, these powerhouses lead our ranking.
Top Franchise for 2013: Hampton Hotels
International growth helps keep Hampton Hotels at No. 1 for a third year.
The Demographic Trends Driving Growth in Franchising
Companies that target specific populations are a major force in the franchising upswing.