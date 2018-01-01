addiction
Mental Health
These 8 Companies Know the Impact of Supporting Mental Health in the Workplace
Mental health issues like depression and addiction impact employee performance. What is your company doing to help?
More From This Topic
Entrepreneurial Mindset
7 Reasons Why Your Salaried Job Is Like Crack Cocaine
Start each morning with the following mantra: 'I am a salary addict.'
Technology
Why You Really Need to Unplug While on Vacation (Infographic)
Sun, sand, an iPhone in your hand. Something's wrong with this picture.
Smartphones
50 Percent of Teens Say They're 'Addicted' to Their Phones
New poll confirms what many of us have seen firsthand.
Depression
Log On to Facebook and Twitter a Lot? You're 3 Times More Likely to Be Depressed.
Research once again unmasks the dark side of heavy social media use.
Personal Health
Working Too Much, Drinking Too Much?
Always need "just one more" to unwind from that long workday? You might be risking your health, productivity and more.
Project Grow
3 Apps That Solve Problems You Hope to Never Have
Sometimes ingenious technology is used to solve discouragingly trivial problems. Other times, it reminds you your problems aren't really so bad.