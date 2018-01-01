addiction

Entrepreneurial Mindset

7 Reasons Why Your Salaried Job Is Like Crack Cocaine

Start each morning with the following mantra: 'I am a salary addict.'
Rick Bisio | 5 min read
Technology

Why You Really Need to Unplug While on Vacation (Infographic)

Sun, sand, an iPhone in your hand. Something's wrong with this picture.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Smartphones

50 Percent of Teens Say They're 'Addicted' to Their Phones

New poll confirms what many of us have seen firsthand.
David Z. Morris | 2 min read
Depression

Log On to Facebook and Twitter a Lot? You're 3 Times More Likely to Be Depressed.

Research once again unmasks the dark side of heavy social media use.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Personal Health

Working Too Much, Drinking Too Much?

Always need "just one more" to unwind from that long workday? You might be risking your health, productivity and more.
Spencer Blackman | 4 min read
Project Grow

3 Apps That Solve Problems You Hope to Never Have

Sometimes ingenious technology is used to solve discouragingly trivial problems. Other times, it reminds you your problems aren't really so bad.
Pratik Dholakiya | 5 min read
