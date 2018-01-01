Advisory Boards

Board of Directors vs. Advisory Board
Ask the Expert

Board of Directors vs. Advisory Board

Our entrepreneur expert Jeff Golfman breaks down each board and how founders can utilize them.
Jeff Golfman | 4 min read
5 Best Practices When Bringing on and Working With Advisors
Consultants and Advisors

5 Best Practices When Bringing on and Working With Advisors

Whether your business is just starting out or you are trying to take it to the next level, having a board can help.
Carol Roth | 5 min read
Theranos Restructures Board Amid Concerns About Its Technology
Leadership

Theranos Restructures Board Amid Concerns About Its Technology

The blood testing startup has shrunk its board from 12 members to five, a move it says happened back in July.
Kia Kokalitcheva | 2 min read
Raising Money to Support a Great Idea? Consider Forming an Advisory Board.
Raising Capital

Raising Money to Support a Great Idea? Consider Forming an Advisory Board.

The right group of advisers can help streamline a plan to get your hot new product to the right markets.
Micah Johnson | 4 min read
5 Tips for Forming an Advisory Board
Advice

5 Tips for Forming an Advisory Board

Who are the special people you want on your 'dream team'?
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
The Help You Need Is There for the Asking
Advisors

The Help You Need Is There for the Asking

Reaching out for help when you need it is crucial when you've taken on the grueling and often lonely work of building a business.
Leslie Barber | 4 min read
6 Ways Startup Founders or CEOs Can Stay Accountable
Accountability

6 Ways Startup Founders or CEOs Can Stay Accountable

Set up a framework to ensure that you'll remain on track to accomplish goals and realize your vision for the company.
Brian Christie | 3 min read
The 5 Questions Entrepreneurs Must Ask When Choosing Board Members
Advisory Boards

The 5 Questions Entrepreneurs Must Ask When Choosing Board Members

Selecting a board is a critical activity for entrepreneurs, as it can shape the course of a business. To ensure you are headed in the right direction, focus on these five questions.
Panos A. Panay | 4 min read
Baby Boomers, Who Are More Successful as Entrepreneurs, Are Great Startup Assets
Baby Boomers

Baby Boomers, Who Are More Successful as Entrepreneurs, Are Great Startup Assets

The generation born between 1945 and 1964 could give a startup some needed expertise and credibility. Here are five roles they can easily fit into.
Martin Zwilling | 4 min read
The Power of the Personal Advisory Board
Advisory Boards

The Power of the Personal Advisory Board

While almost every small business has a formal board of advisors in place, establishing a personal advisory board can prove invaluable to entrepreneurs on both a professional and personal level.
Darla Beggs | 4 min read
