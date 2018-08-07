Affiliate Marketing
How to Build a Profitable Business Online by Selling Nothing
More From This Topic
5 Ways to Generate Passive Income and Keep Your Job
4 Marketing Strategies Every Startup Can Afford
49 Ways to Make More Money Online (or Offline) This Year
8 Ways to Make Money While You Sleep
The 5 Most Reliable Ways to Make Money Online
25 Business Ideas Worth Millions That I Don't Have Time to Build
5 Ways to Build an Audience for Your Blog and 10 Ways to Make Money Once You Have
4 Ways You Can Attract the Traffic You Want to Your Affiliate Site
5 Content Ideas for Making Money With Facebook Live
10 Secrets to Making Money While You Sleep
Affiliate marketing is a performance-based marketing mechanism in which a website promotes a company or individual’s products or services on its own site using various forms of creative ads, such as banners or text. These sites earn a commission per sale that results through that marketing funnel.
Affiliate marketing is based on relationships. Affiliate marketing structure has typically three core players: the advertiser, the publisher and the consumer.
The advertiser. You are the advertiser if you are the one paying people to help sell or promote your business.
The publisher. The publisher is the company or individual getting paid to promote the advertiser’s product or service.
The consumer. The consumer is ultimately the one who determines whether the relationship between the advertiser and the publisher works. The consumer sees the ad -- a banner on the publisher’s site for example -- and either clicks the ad that takes them to the publisher’s website or doesn’t. This process is called conversion.