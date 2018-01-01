Affirmations

7 Easy Ways for Entrepreneurs to Boost Motivation Every Day
7 Easy Ways for Entrepreneurs to Boost Motivation Every Day

Staying motivated is a daily choice to see the significance in what others could grind you down.
Murray Newlands | 5 min read
Why Affirmations Have Failed You and 4 Steps to Change That
Why Affirmations Have Failed You and 4 Steps to Change That

Affirmations work, it's wishful thinking that doesn't.
Hal Elrod | 7 min read
4 Ways You Are Your Own Worst Enemy
4 Ways You Are Your Own Worst Enemy

Reframe the ways you address your entrepreneur self. You'll be surprised by the power of your pep talk.
Stacey Alcorn | 5 min read
