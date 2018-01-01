Andrew D. Wittman

Andrew D. Wittman, PhD, is a United States Marine Corps infantry combat veteran, a former police officer and federal agent. As a Special Agent for the U.S. Capitol Police, Wittman led the security detail for Nancy Pelosi and has personally protected Hillary Clinton, Tom Delay, Trent Lott, King Abdullah of Jordan, Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, Sir Elton John, as well as Fortune 20 CEOs. As a security contractor for the State Department, he taught high-threat diplomatic security to former Navy SEALS, Marines, Rangers, and Special Forces.

Wittman is founder of the Mental Toughness Training Center, a leadership consultancy specializing in peak performance, team dynamics, resolving conflict in the workplace and is the author of the new book, Ground Zero Leadership: CEO of You (2016). He holds a Ph.D. in Theological Studies, is a guest lecturer at Clemson University and co-hosts the radio call-in show “Get Warrior Tough.”

Entrepreneurs

Learning to Deal With Change Faster is Key to Being More Resilient at Work

Habits may be hard to break, but they aren't hard to make.
6 min read
Entrepreneurs

7 Steps to Peak Performance in Business and in Life

Believe it, you really do reap what you sow.
7 min read
Entrepreneur Mindset

Success Comes When You've Mastered Your Mindset

Success is a byproduct of the inner environment you create for yourself. Get that right, and success will follow.
5 min read
perception

Take a Lesson From the Wright Brothers When Faced With Bad News in Business

Instead of shooting the messenger, here's a better way to react when faced with problems in business.
5 min read
Success

An Odd Entrepreneurial Success Tip From A Former Marine and Special Agent

Self-discipline in sleep, nutrition, and fitness is the entry point for becoming an effective and mentally tough entrepreneur.
6 min read
Employee Engagement

Stop Trying To Make Your Employees Happier

It's personal resilience that managers need to develop in their teams to get the sort of engagement they seek.
6 min read
Leadership

Every Entrepreneur Needs a Team of Mentors, and Not Just for Business.

The landscape is littered with financially healthy entrepreneurs who crashed and burned in another area of life.
6 min read
Personal Development

Here's What Travis Kalanick (or Anybody) Needs to Do to Take an Effective Leave of Absence

The point of stepping out of the limelight, like the point of going to rehab, is to return a genuinely different and renewed person. It's not a quick process.
5 min read
Uber

The Solution to Uber's Culture Crisis Could be Hiring Veterans

Military service imbues values that every employer hopes new hires have.
6 min read
Entrepreneur Mindset

4 Elements of How Mentally Tough People Think

Passionate action is most useful when it follows dispassionate analysis.
5 min read
mental toughness

In High Stress Workplaces, Does Mental Toughness Matter?

The two-minute drill for boosting mental stamina. Make decisions based on logic and reason.
4 min read
