How to Gain the 'X' Factor That Attracts Affluent Customers
It's not enough to simply be an expert. Learn this to increase sales.
Dan S. Kennedy | 7 min read
How to 'StorySell' Your Way to a Sale
Everyone loves a good story. Find out how to improve your storytelling skills to increase your sales to the affluent.
Dan S. Kennedy | 7 min read
The Emotional Factors That Drive the Buying Behavior of Affluent Customers
Find out which 'E-Factors' are pushing the purchase of goods and services by those with money.
Dan S. Kennedy | 5 min read
Three Ways to Raise Prices Without Losing Customers
Charging more for your products and services can be easier than you think.
Dan Kennedy and Jason Marrs | 4 min read
