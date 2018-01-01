Nina Zipkin

Nina Zipkin

Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.

Nina Zipkin is a staff writer at Entrepreneur.com. She frequently covers leadership, media, tech, startups, culture and workplace trends.

Richard Branson Thinks the 9-5 Workday Grind Will Disappear
Work-Life Balance

The Virgin Group founder urges businesses to implement flexible work practices to get the most from their employees.
These Were the Best Companies for Women and Diversity in 2018

Careers site Comparably released its annual list of top places to work.
1 min read
KFC Wants to Warm Hearts With Its Fried Chicken Scented Yule Log
Holidays

It's the reason for the season.
2 min read
Out of $85 Billion in VC Funding Last Year, Only 2.2 Percent Went to Female Founders. And Every Year, Women of Color Get Less Than 1 Percent of Total Funding.
Venture Capital

Not only that, under 3% investment professionals at VC firms are black or Latinx. Meet some up and coming entrepreneurs and investors that are working to change the game.
15+ min read
Check Out the Top Company Cultures of 2018 (Infographic)
Company Culture

Careers site Comparably just released its annual ranking.
1 min read
In South Korea, Stressed Out Workers Are Sending Themselves to Fake Prison
Stress Management

More than 2,000 people have opted to give it a try.
2 min read
Taco Bell Unveiled Its Holiday Gift Collection and It Is Delightfully Weird
Taco Bell

The answer is always tacos.
1 min read
Mark Cuban Shares the Best Advice He Ever Got
20 Questions

The 'Shark Tank' investor also shares his top productivity and focus tips.
3 min read
Food Network's Molly Yeh Shares How She Built Her Blog Into a Growing Farm-to-Table Empire
Instagram Icon

The food blogger, bestselling author and TV host talks about how she balances all her different projects.
5 min read
Apple Entrepreneur Camp Launches to Help Women App Developers

Applications are open today for the new program.
2 min read
Amazon's Jeff Bezos Gets the SNL Treatment
Amazon

SNL thinks they know the reason why HQ2 ended up in NYC and Virginia.
2 min read
How to Stay True to Your Mission as You Grow Your Empire

SoulCycle CEO Melanie Whelan says that its customers, not numbers on a screen, that will most help you stay the course.
6 min read
Here Are the Best Black Friday Tech Deals
Black Friday

Here Are the Best Black Friday Tech Deals

Stock up on some new gadgets at a discount.
1 min read
Changing the Faces We See at Conferences Starts With Organizers. Here Are 5 Tips to Change the Status Quo.

Start with diversity and inclusion in mind.
5 min read
10 Incredible and Surprising Facts About Disney
Disney

10 Incredible and Surprising Facts About Disney

The entertainment giant and the startup world aren't as far apart as you might think.
4 min read
