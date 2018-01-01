Nina Zipkin is a staff writer at Entrepreneur.com. She frequently covers leadership, media, tech, startups, culture and workplace trends.
Work-Life Balance
Richard Branson Thinks the 9-5 Workday Grind Will Disappear
The Virgin Group founder urges businesses to implement flexible work practices to get the most from their employees.
These Were the Best Companies for Women and Diversity in 2018
Careers site Comparably released its annual list of top places to work.
Holidays
KFC Wants to Warm Hearts With Its Fried Chicken Scented Yule Log
It's the reason for the season.
Venture Capital
Out of $85 Billion in VC Funding Last Year, Only 2.2 Percent Went to Female Founders. And Every Year, Women of Color Get Less Than 1 Percent of Total Funding.
Not only that, under 3% investment professionals at VC firms are black or Latinx. Meet some up and coming entrepreneurs and investors that are working to change the game.
Company Culture
Check Out the Top Company Cultures of 2018 (Infographic)
Careers site Comparably just released its annual ranking.
Stress Management
In South Korea, Stressed Out Workers Are Sending Themselves to Fake Prison
More than 2,000 people have opted to give it a try.
Taco Bell
Taco Bell Unveiled Its Holiday Gift Collection and It Is Delightfully Weird
The answer is always tacos.
20 Questions
Mark Cuban Shares the Best Advice He Ever Got
The 'Shark Tank' investor also shares his top productivity and focus tips.
Instagram Icon
Food Network's Molly Yeh Shares How She Built Her Blog Into a Growing Farm-to-Table Empire
The food blogger, bestselling author and TV host talks about how she balances all her different projects.
Apple Entrepreneur Camp Launches to Help Women App Developers
Applications are open today for the new program.
Amazon
Amazon's Jeff Bezos Gets the SNL Treatment
SNL thinks they know the reason why HQ2 ended up in NYC and Virginia.
How to Stay True to Your Mission as You Grow Your Empire
SoulCycle CEO Melanie Whelan says that its customers, not numbers on a screen, that will most help you stay the course.
Black Friday
Here Are the Best Black Friday Tech Deals
Stock up on some new gadgets at a discount.
Changing the Faces We See at Conferences Starts With Organizers. Here Are 5 Tips to Change the Status Quo.
Start with diversity and inclusion in mind.
Disney
10 Incredible and Surprising Facts About Disney
The entertainment giant and the startup world aren't as far apart as you might think.