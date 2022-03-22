Entrepreneur
Amellia Anisovych
Video viral
The Ukrainian girl who moved by singing "I'm free" in a shelter, performed the national anthem of her country in a stadium in Poland
Entrepreneur Staff
Mar 22, 2022
Video viral
La niña ucraniana que conmovió al cantar "Libre soy" en un refugio, interpretó el himno nacional de su país en un estadio en Polonia
Entrepreneur Staff
Mar 22, 2022
Video viral
The Ukrainian girl who moved by singing "I'm free" in a shelter, performed the national anthem of her country in a stadium in Poland
Entrepreneur Staff
Mar 22, 2022