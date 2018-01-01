American Dream

Guidelines for How Employers Should Respond to DACA Uncertainty
Guidelines for How Employers Should Respond to DACA Uncertainty

If there is a "dreamer'' on your team, offer moral support but don't make promises you can't keep.
Jonathan Segal | 3 min read
Ken Burns Says Entrepreneurship Is at the Heart of the American Dream
Ken Burns Says Entrepreneurship Is at the Heart of the American Dream

The award-winning filmmaker says that improvisation is the key to the American promise of prosperity and self-reliance.
Dan Bova | 2 min read
A First-Generation American Entrepreneur Reflects on the Immigration Proposal That Would Have Barred His Parents
A First-Generation American Entrepreneur Reflects on the Immigration Proposal That Would Have Barred His Parents

Mom and Dad had no skills and didn't speak English but achieved the American dream by working tirelessly. Pending legislation would bar people like them now.
Luis Manuel Garcia | 4 min read
Will Entrepreneurship Make You Rich? A Realistic Perspective.
Will Entrepreneurship Make You Rich? A Realistic Perspective.

If you become an entrepreneur just because you see it as a shortcut to "get rich," you may need to rethink your priorities. However, entrepreneurship does offer significant potential.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
Super Bowl Advertisers Struck Political and Social Undertones
Super Bowl Advertisers Struck Political and Social Undertones

Brands engaged viewers with displays of corporate conscience, even at the risk of offending some customer groups.
Samuel Edwards | 6 min read
The Real Goal of Time Management Is the 25-Hour Day
The Real Goal of Time Management Is the 25-Hour Day

You need to start thinking outside that 24-hour box.
Steve Eakin | 3 min read
Prepare for a Massive Recession
Prepare for a Massive Recession

We are in for very hard economic times but the media can't tell you about it until it's too late.
Grant Cardone | 4 min read
The Top 25 Self-Made Billionaires In the World
The Top 25 Self-Made Billionaires In the World

Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and Amancio Ortega are at the top of a new list released by research firm Wealth-X.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Is the American Dream Dead?
Is the American Dream Dead?

Our culture is affected by a number of factors that are eating away at what made our economy -- and us -- strong.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
9 in 10 Surveyed Choose Entrepreneurship, Despite the Sacrifices (Infographic)
9 in 10 Surveyed Choose Entrepreneurship, Despite the Sacrifices (Infographic)

A new study explains why business owners think the extra time and energy is worth it.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 2 min read
