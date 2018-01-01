Android Wear
Android Wear
Android Wear Reportedly Getting Watch-to-Watch Sharing Features
Google is launching new watch-to-watch communication features for Android Wear that are not unlike those on Apple's Watch.
More From This Topic
Smartwatches
Pebble Gets Even Smarter, Rolls Out Interactive Notifications for Android Users
Attention Android-loving Pebble people: More nerdy smartwatch goodness is now yours.
Internet of Things
How Google Is Taking Over Our Lives
In the best possible ways, though. Right?
From Android to Wearables to a New Auto Interface, What You Need to Know From Google's I/O Conference
There were a slew of new announcement at the tech giant's annual event. Here's a quick rundown.
Smartwatches
LG G Watch: Google Wants to Live On Your Wrist
It wasn't just a rumor. Google is officially getting into the smartwatch game. Here's the latest on the smart watch everyone's talking about.
Smartwatches
Check It Out: A Closer Look at LG's Android-Powered Smartwatch
Powered by Android Wear, LG releases a first-look video for its forthcoming watch.
Office Tech
A Look at Google Now, the Predictive Personal Assistant for Android and iOS
The premise behind Google's smart service is as cool and handy as it is creepy.
Android Wear
Wearable Wars: 3 Reasons Why 'Android Wear' Will Rule the Wrist
Google's new wearable tech platform looks like it'll blow the current crop of connected wristwear out of the water.
Smartwatches
LG and Motorola Announce Smartwatches for Google's 'Android Wear'
Right out of the gate, Google's new Android-powered wearable device platform gets two big partners.
Wearable Tech
Google Gets More Serious About Wearables With 'Android Wear'
The tech giant creates a a new platform for its expanding network of wearable devices.