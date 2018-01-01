Steve Dent

Youtube Temporarily Cuts Off Logan Paul's Ad Revenue
YouTube

Tasering a dead rat isn't a good look after his other recent problems.
3 min read
Watch a Developer Erase His Face With the iPhone X
iphone X

'It is scary. I do not really know what it can be used for,' said Kazuya Noshiro.
2 min read
Severe Wi-Fi Security Flaw Puts Millions of Devices at Risk
Cybersecurity

'Krack Attack' allows hackers to steal credit cards, bank info and more.
4 min read
Tesla Will Deliver the First 30 Model 3s on July 28
Tesla

Production has started and will grow "exponentially" to 20,000 EVs per month by December.
3 min read
Elon Musk Turned Down Uber's Self-Driving Partnership Offer
Elon Musk

'Elon spent the rest of the call convincing me that it's too far out,' Travis Kalanick said.
2 min read
AI-equipped Apple Watch Can Detect Irregular Heartbeat and Signs of a Stroke
Apple

When paired with AI, it detects arrhythmia 97 percent of the time.
2 min read
Korea Is Building a 'City' for Self-Driving Cars
Korea

K-City will have bus lanes, freeways and autonomous parking zones.
2 min read
Toddlers Who Use Touchscreens Sleep Less, Study Says
Sleep

Parents shouldn't worry (yet) though, the researchers say.
3 min read
Intel Buys Self-Driving Tech Firm MobilEye for $15.3 Billion
Intel

After falling out with Tesla, MobilEye has been working with Intel on autonomous tech.
2 min read
Jack Dorsey Says an Edit Tweet Feature Is 'Definitely Needed'
Twitter

Some think that could worsen problems with fake news, though.
3 min read
Sony Made a Walkman for 'Final Fantasy XV' Fans
Sony

It'll match your FFXV-branded Audi.
1 min read
Robert Downey Jr. Volunteers to Voice Zuckerberg's JARVIS Assistant
Mark Zuckerberg

Zuck enlisted Facebook's billion-plus users, saying 'it's time to give my AI JARVIS a voice. Who should I ask to do it?'
2 min read
Tesla Roadster Prototype Up for Auction Starting at $1 Million
Tesla

It's the 32nd prototype out of 33 made, has just 18,000 miles and was never originally sold to the public.
2 min read
Microsoft Partners With a Legal Weed Startup

By teaming with startup "Kind" on plant tracking apps, it's breaking a corporate no-no.
2 min read
Coolest Cooler Asks Backers for More Money
Kickstarter

After pricing the product too low, backers are being asked to pay another $97 for expedited shipping.
2 min read
