Steve Dent

YouTube
Youtube Temporarily Cuts Off Logan Paul's Ad Revenue
Tasering a dead rat isn't a good look after his other recent problems.
iphone X
Watch a Developer Erase His Face With the iPhone X
'It is scary. I do not really know what it can be used for,' said Kazuya Noshiro.
Cybersecurity
Severe Wi-Fi Security Flaw Puts Millions of Devices at Risk
'Krack Attack' allows hackers to steal credit cards, bank info and more.
Tesla
Tesla Will Deliver the First 30 Model 3s on July 28
Production has started and will grow "exponentially" to 20,000 EVs per month by December.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk Turned Down Uber's Self-Driving Partnership Offer
'Elon spent the rest of the call convincing me that it's too far out,' Travis Kalanick said.
Apple
AI-equipped Apple Watch Can Detect Irregular Heartbeat and Signs of a Stroke
When paired with AI, it detects arrhythmia 97 percent of the time.
Korea
Korea Is Building a 'City' for Self-Driving Cars
K-City will have bus lanes, freeways and autonomous parking zones.
Sleep
Toddlers Who Use Touchscreens Sleep Less, Study Says
Parents shouldn't worry (yet) though, the researchers say.
Intel
Intel Buys Self-Driving Tech Firm MobilEye for $15.3 Billion
After falling out with Tesla, MobilEye has been working with Intel on autonomous tech.
Jack Dorsey Says an Edit Tweet Feature Is 'Definitely Needed'
Some think that could worsen problems with fake news, though.
Sony
Sony Made a Walkman for 'Final Fantasy XV' Fans
It'll match your FFXV-branded Audi.
Mark Zuckerberg
Robert Downey Jr. Volunteers to Voice Zuckerberg's JARVIS Assistant
Zuck enlisted Facebook's billion-plus users, saying 'it's time to give my AI JARVIS a voice. Who should I ask to do it?'
Tesla
Tesla Roadster Prototype Up for Auction Starting at $1 Million
It's the 32nd prototype out of 33 made, has just 18,000 miles and was never originally sold to the public.
Microsoft Partners With a Legal Weed Startup
By teaming with startup "Kind" on plant tracking apps, it's breaking a corporate no-no.
Kickstarter
Coolest Cooler Asks Backers for More Money
After pricing the product too low, backers are being asked to pay another $97 for expedited shipping.