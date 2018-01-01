antibiotics

Soon, Your Subway Sandwich Will Contain Antibiotic-Free Meat
Soon, Your Subway Sandwich Will Contain Antibiotic-Free Meat

In its commitment to eliminate antibiotics from its meat supply, the sandwich franchise follows in the footsteps of Chick-fil-A, Chipotle and Panera Bread.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
McDonald's Takes a Cue From Chipotle With Latest Menu Change
McDonald's Takes a Cue From Chipotle With Latest Menu Change

Kate Taylor | 3 min read
