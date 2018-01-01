Laura Entis

Trademarks
Patent Office Sides With Kylie Minogue: Kylie Jenner's Attempt to Trademark Shared First Name Is Not Cool
The singer's representatives had dismissed Jenner as a 'secondary reality television star' in their bid to stop her from trademarking the name 'Kylie' in the U.S.
Supply and Demand
Fears Over Zika Drive Demand for Mosquito-Repellent Products
News of the virus, which spreads via bites, has caused companies in the space to change strategies.
Open Offfices
The Open-Office Concept Is Dead
Meet its replacement.
Controversy
Zara Is the Latest Perpetrator of T-Shirt Outrage Thanks to a Gluten-Themed Crop Top
The retailer pulled a shirt that reads: 'Are You Gluten Free?' after it drew mixed reactions.
Commutes
Unfair! Some People Actually Like Their Commutes.
We're so envious.
Food Tech
Would You Eat Lab-Grown Beef? This Startup Is Counting on It.
How do you get a wary public to embrace meat cultured from stem cells?
Pivots
YouTube's Co-Founder Just Made a $1.65 Billion Case for the Early Pivot
The company was originally going to be a dating site. Good thing co-founders Steve Chen, Jawed Karim and Chad Hurley listened to what their users had to say.
Barbara Corcoran
Barbara Corcoran: You Can't Devote Yourself to Your Business and Children at the Same Time
For the 'Shark Tank' star, becoming a mother meant dialing back her professional obligations.
Mental Health
Can We Turn to Our Smartphones During Mental Health Crises?
We use our devices for so many things, and, increasingly, this includes getting advice on depression, suicidal thoughts and other serious emotional issues. But are our devices sophisticated enough to answer? Not yet, a new study finds.
Startup Budget
6 Financial Mistakes Small Businesses Make All the Time
None are good for a company's bottom line.
Snapchat
The National Republican Senatorial Committee's Latest Mission: Make Snapchat Uncool
The GOP campaign arm is urging members of the Senate to get on the platform.
Women in Business
Meet the Executive Leading the Charge to Change Stereotypical 'Women at Work' Stock Photos
Pam Grossman, Getty Images' director of visual trends, breaks down how portrayals of women have shifted over the past decade.
Food Business
Would You Eat Protein Bars Made From Insects? Investors Have Bet $4 Million on It.
Tim Ferriss and the rapper Nas both participated in the series A round, which was led by AccelFoods.
Retirement Planning
What Does Retirement Mean When Aging May Soon Be a Thing of the Past?
Longer average life expectancy mean it's time to redefine what comes after we stop working.