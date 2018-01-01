Laura Entis

Patent Office Sides With Kylie Minogue: Kylie Jenner's Attempt to Trademark Shared First Name Is Not Cool
Trademarks

The singer's representatives had dismissed Jenner as a 'secondary reality television star' in their bid to stop her from trademarking the name 'Kylie' in the U.S.
Fears Over Zika Drive Demand for Mosquito-Repellent Products
Supply and Demand

News of the virus, which spreads via bites, has caused companies in the space to change strategies.
The Open-Office Concept Is Dead
Open Offfices

Meet its replacement.
Zara Is the Latest Perpetrator of T-Shirt Outrage Thanks to a Gluten-Themed Crop Top
Controversy

The retailer pulled a shirt that reads: 'Are You Gluten Free?' after it drew mixed reactions.
Unfair! Some People Actually Like Their Commutes.
Commutes

We're so envious.
Would You Eat Lab-Grown Beef? This Startup Is Counting on It.
Food Tech

How do you get a wary public to embrace meat cultured from stem cells?
YouTube's Co-Founder Just Made a $1.65 Billion Case for the Early Pivot
Pivots

The company was originally going to be a dating site. Good thing co-founders Steve Chen, Jawed Karim and Chad Hurley listened to what their users had to say.
Barbara Corcoran: You Can't Devote Yourself to Your Business and Children at the Same Time
Barbara Corcoran

For the 'Shark Tank' star, becoming a mother meant dialing back her professional obligations.
Can We Turn to Our Smartphones During Mental Health Crises?
Mental Health

We use our devices for so many things, and, increasingly, this includes getting advice on depression, suicidal thoughts and other serious emotional issues. But are our devices sophisticated enough to answer? Not yet, a new study finds.
6 Financial Mistakes Small Businesses Make All the Time
Startup Budget

None are good for a company's bottom line.
Whew! Unused Apps Will Not Drain Your iPhone's Battery Life, Apple Exec Confirms.
Battery Life

That's a relief.
The National Republican Senatorial Committee's Latest Mission: Make Snapchat Uncool
Snapchat

The GOP campaign arm is urging members of the Senate to get on the platform.
Meet the Executive Leading the Charge to Change Stereotypical 'Women at Work' Stock Photos
Women in Business

Pam Grossman, Getty Images' director of visual trends, breaks down how portrayals of women have shifted over the past decade.
Would You Eat Protein Bars Made From Insects? Investors Have Bet $4 Million on It.
Food Business

Tim Ferriss and the rapper Nas both participated in the series A round, which was led by AccelFoods.
What Does Retirement Mean When Aging May Soon Be a Thing of the Past?
Retirement Planning

Longer average life expectancy mean it's time to redefine what comes after we stop working.
