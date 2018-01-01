AOL
3 Things To Know
Nickelodeon Is Coming Back. 3 Things to Know Today.
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
More From This Topic
AOL
AOL to Cut 500 Jobs, Mostly in Corporate Units
Chief Executive Officer Tim Armstrong informed employees about the cuts in an email on Thursday morning.
Steve Case
Steve Case Names 4 Industry Areas Ripe for Entrepreneurship
We're moving into a new phase, Case said this week. He calls it 'the internet of everything.'
News and Trends
Why AT&T May Succeed With Time Warner Where AOL Couldn't
Brad Feld of TechStars says the new deal reflects the need to establish linkage between the 'content' and 'network' layers.
Yahoo!
AOL CEO Tim Armstrong: Yahoo Deal Will Spark 'Job Changes'
'Google is search, Facebook is social, we're going to be brand,' he said.
Obituaries
AOL Co-founder Jim Kimsey Dies at 76
Kimsey is remembered as a savvy businessman and generous philanthropist.
Acquisitions
5 Inspiring Multi-Million Dollar Website Sales
Whether you are considering starting an online business or thinking about selling your website, here are some eye-opening sales
Mergers and Acquisitions
Why a Yahoo-AOL Merger Didn't Happen
Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer discusses content and distribution at Fortune's Most Powerful Women event in New York.
Leadership
What Will AOL's Tim Armstrong Bring to Verizon?
Experts weigh in on what the AOL's CEO will do for the U.S. wireless carrier.
Tech Startups
10 Tech Startups Valued Higher Than AOL's $4.4 Billion
A roundup of hot tech firms already valued at more than what AOL, a veritable Internet antique, is selling for.
Acquisitions
Verizon to Buy AOL in $4.4 Billion Deal
The acquisition gives the biggest U.S. wireless carrier access to AOL's mobile video platform and content including the Huffington Post news website.