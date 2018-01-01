B Lab
Social Entrepreneurship
B Corp Movement Gets Its Wings In Europe
Nonprofit B Lab is tasked with issuing the certificates and looks at a company's contribution to the environment, community and employees.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.