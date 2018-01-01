Catherine Clifford

Catherine Clifford

Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC

Catherine Clifford is senior entrepreneurship writer at CNBC. She was formerly a senior writer at Entrepreneur.com, the small business reporter at CNNMoney and an assistant in the New York bureau for CNN. Clifford attended Columbia University where she earned a bachelor's degree. She lives in Brooklyn, N.Y. You can follow her on Twitter at @CatClifford.

More From Catherine Clifford

Feeling Overwhelmed? Here's How These Entrepreneurs Stay Productive.
National Small Business Week

Every year, one entrepreneur is bestowed the honor of National Small Business Person of the Year. We talked to the six finalists about how they get things done.
5 min read
From Paper Boy to Music Mogul: Entrepreneurship Lessons From Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Musicians

Entrepreneur sat down with the Grammy Award-winning rapper to talk about what he has learned about building businesses.
6 min read
Looking to Invest in Art? Here's an Insider's Take on What's Hot
Artists

Max Fishko runs a small business that produces contemporary art fairs all around the country. He constantly has his finger on the pulse of what kinds of art people are buying.
2 min read
How This Art Fair Producer Pulls Off Huge Live Events
Execution

Max Fishko puts on art shows all across the country. He's learned a lot about getting large events off the ground, despite the dizzying number of moving parts involved.
2 min read
How Bootstrapping and Growing Slowly Helped This Company Succeed
Bootstrapping

Max Fishko started working in art fairs when he was 14. Now, at 33, he's running a profitable business that's turning a seven-figure revenue.
2 min read
Being Perpetually Busy Is a Kind of Laziness, Tim Ferriss Says
Tim Ferriss

Ask yourself: Is what you're doing really what you want to and should be doing?
3 min read
Tim Ferriss: Successful People Aren't Different -- You're Just Making Excuses
Success

The world's most successful people may seem superhuman, but to think that they are fundamentally different from you is dead wrong, Ferriss says.
3 min read
This Firm Is Fueling Investors' Wallets and Desire to Do Good With the Power of the Sun
Solar Energy

With savvy software, Wunder Capital aims to bring efficiency to financing the installation of solar energy systems.
7 min read
How 2 Brothers Revived Their Family's Tennessee Whiskey Distillery
Whiskey

Andy and Charlie Nelson were just out of college, with no experience or money, when they discovered the ruins of their great-great-great grandfather's whiskey distillery, Nelson's Green Brier.
11 min read
These Entrepreneurs Hope to Use Garbage to Change the Way America Grows its Food
Agribusiness

California Safe Soil's technology turns organic food waste into an ultra-nutritious crop fertilizer.
6 min read
Arianna Huffington: 'It Really Makes No Sense' to Think You Can Sleep Less and Get More Done
Sleep

After a dramatic breakdown that was the result of burnout, the media mogul did deep research on why sleep matters and ultimately wrote the book, 'The Sleep Revolution.'
2 min read
Indiegogo Expanding Beyond Crowdfunding to Be a 'Springboard' for Entrepreneurs
Indiegogo

The San Francisco-based fundraising platform is pushing into new territory under its new CEO, David Mandelbrot.
5 min read
House Passes 2 Bills Aimed at Making It Easier for Entrepreneurs to Get Access to Cash
Equity Crowdfunding

Both bills sailed through Congress last night with strong bipartisan support, a rare sighting in the current political climate.
5 min read
Arianna Huffington's Dramatic Lesson After 'Coming to in a Pool of Blood and Realizing Nobody Had Shot Me'
Arianna Huffington

The media mogul and entrepreneur started her investigation into sleep because she herself wasn't getting enough rest.
2 min read
3 Crowdfunding Secrets From an Entrepreneur Who Raised $11.5 Million
Crowdfunding

Hiral Sanghavi successfully manufactured and shipped a travel jacket with funds raised on Kickstarter and Indiegogo. He's learned a thing or two -- or three.
7 min read
