Catherine Clifford is senior entrepreneurship writer at CNBC. She was formerly a senior writer at Entrepreneur.com, the small business reporter at CNNMoney and an assistant in the New York bureau for CNN. Clifford attended Columbia University where she earned a bachelor's degree. She lives in Brooklyn, N.Y. You can follow her on Twitter at @CatClifford.
National Small Business Week
Feeling Overwhelmed? Here's How These Entrepreneurs Stay Productive.
Every year, one entrepreneur is bestowed the honor of National Small Business Person of the Year. We talked to the six finalists about how they get things done.
Musicians
From Paper Boy to Music Mogul: Entrepreneurship Lessons From Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Entrepreneur sat down with the Grammy Award-winning rapper to talk about what he has learned about building businesses.
Artists
Looking to Invest in Art? Here's an Insider's Take on What's Hot
Max Fishko runs a small business that produces contemporary art fairs all around the country. He constantly has his finger on the pulse of what kinds of art people are buying.
Execution
How This Art Fair Producer Pulls Off Huge Live Events
Max Fishko puts on art shows all across the country. He's learned a lot about getting large events off the ground, despite the dizzying number of moving parts involved.
Bootstrapping
How Bootstrapping and Growing Slowly Helped This Company Succeed
Max Fishko started working in art fairs when he was 14. Now, at 33, he's running a profitable business that's turning a seven-figure revenue.
Tim Ferriss
Being Perpetually Busy Is a Kind of Laziness, Tim Ferriss Says
Ask yourself: Is what you're doing really what you want to and should be doing?
Success
Tim Ferriss: Successful People Aren't Different -- You're Just Making Excuses
The world's most successful people may seem superhuman, but to think that they are fundamentally different from you is dead wrong, Ferriss says.
Solar Energy
This Firm Is Fueling Investors' Wallets and Desire to Do Good With the Power of the Sun
With savvy software, Wunder Capital aims to bring efficiency to financing the installation of solar energy systems.
Whiskey
How 2 Brothers Revived Their Family's Tennessee Whiskey Distillery
Andy and Charlie Nelson were just out of college, with no experience or money, when they discovered the ruins of their great-great-great grandfather's whiskey distillery, Nelson's Green Brier.
Agribusiness
These Entrepreneurs Hope to Use Garbage to Change the Way America Grows its Food
California Safe Soil's technology turns organic food waste into an ultra-nutritious crop fertilizer.
Sleep
Arianna Huffington: 'It Really Makes No Sense' to Think You Can Sleep Less and Get More Done
After a dramatic breakdown that was the result of burnout, the media mogul did deep research on why sleep matters and ultimately wrote the book, 'The Sleep Revolution.'
Indiegogo
Indiegogo Expanding Beyond Crowdfunding to Be a 'Springboard' for Entrepreneurs
The San Francisco-based fundraising platform is pushing into new territory under its new CEO, David Mandelbrot.
Equity Crowdfunding
House Passes 2 Bills Aimed at Making It Easier for Entrepreneurs to Get Access to Cash
Both bills sailed through Congress last night with strong bipartisan support, a rare sighting in the current political climate.
Arianna Huffington
Arianna Huffington's Dramatic Lesson After 'Coming to in a Pool of Blood and Realizing Nobody Had Shot Me'
The media mogul and entrepreneur started her investigation into sleep because she herself wasn't getting enough rest.
Crowdfunding
3 Crowdfunding Secrets From an Entrepreneur Who Raised $11.5 Million
Hiral Sanghavi successfully manufactured and shipped a travel jacket with funds raised on Kickstarter and Indiegogo. He's learned a thing or two -- or three.