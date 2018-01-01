Babson College

The Myth of the Business Plan
The Myth of the Business Plan

Don't fall prey to analysis by paralysis. Writing a business plan isn't all it's cracked up to be. If you're agonizing over a written plan, your time might be better spent talking to potential customers.
Kate Lister | 3 min read
Babson's Candida Brush: Professor and Team Leader
Babson's Candida Brush: Professor and Team Leader

Candida Brush knows the ultimate irony of successful entrepreneurship: It's not about doing something on your own.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
Custom Jewelry Goes Online for 'Generation Me'
Custom Jewelry Goes Online for 'Generation Me'

Matt Lauzon's Gemvara puts the 'me' in e-commerce.
Joel Holland | 3 min read
