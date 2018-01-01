bad habits

6 Fractious Workplace Habits to Ditch in 2017
Rather than creating New Year's resolutions, focus on New Year's renunciations.
Ric Kelly | 6 min read
10 Bad Habits You Must Eliminate From Your Daily Routine
When it comes to productivity, the little things make all the difference. Quit sabotaging yourself with these bad habits.
Travis Bradberry | 7 min read
Attention Binge-Watchers: Watching Too Much TV Could Potentially Kill You
The next time you marathon-watch 'Orange Is the New Black,' do your body a favor -- get up and shake a leg.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
