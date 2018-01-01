Bad Weather
Dunkin Donuts
Dunkin' Sales Warm Up Despite Frigid Winter
The donut and coffee chain grew same-store sales nearly 3 percent, as franchisees were forced to get flexible due to difficult conditions.
More From This Topic
Entrepreneurs
Winter Weather = Bad Mood? It's More Complicated Than That.
Bad weather's effect on our behavior is complex and often contradictory.
Ready for Anything
Baby, It's Cold Outside, But Your Customers Will Return
Customers tend to stay home in extreme weather conditions like the U.S. is now facing. But data show they are more likely to come back during cold snaps like this one.
Technology
3 Apps to Prepare Your Startup for Severe Weather
Use these helpful tools to track extreme conditions locally and afar.
Project Grow
3 Ways Tech Entrepreneurs Can Help, and Grow, During a Natural Disaster
In a time of need, the efforts of tech 'treps who volunteer can go a long way toward charity, networking and pushing innovation.