Get Ahead of the Weather with This Intuitive App — Now More Than $100 Off This weather app goes well beyond the normal forecast and it's just $39.99 for life now.

By Entrepreneur Store

With summer around the corner, you may have plans to entertain clients outdoors or host employees for a backyard barbecue. If you don't want the day to be ruined by rain, don't trust the forecast. Go beyond with Weather Hi-Def Radar Storm Watch, which is more than 70% off for a limited time.

This weather radar app is rated 5/5 stars on Sensor Tower, and it looks like a meteorologist's map on TV, offering real-time and future-animated weather radar images on an interactive satellite map. Only, it's a lot easier to use than the ones on TV and it goes a lot more in-depth than the ones you'll find on the basic Weather app.

With Weather Hi-Def Radar Storm Watch, you'll have an interactive weather radar at your fingertips, allowing you to check current weather conditions and forecasts, view projected weather activity, track 10-day temperatures, see projected rainfall and storm conditions, track hurricanes and other natural disasters, and much more. You can also enhance the map with weather layers to give you more detailed information about clouds, temperatures, wind speed, snowfall, icy road conditions, tropical storms, wildfires, earthquakes, and many more filters, allowing you to get a comprehensive analysis of what's going on in nature so you can stay prepared. And avoid hosting that backyard barbecue on a rainy day.

When you enable severe weather alerts, you'll also be keyed into rapidly developing weather events in your area, from tornado and thunderstorm warnings to flooding, marine alerts, earthquakes, and even lightning strikes. It's the kind of comprehensive tool meteorologists use and it's right at your disposal.

Find out why Weather Hi-Def Radar Storm Watch has earned 4.6/5 stars on the App Store. Right now, you can get a lifetime Plus Plan for 73% off $149 at just $39.99.

