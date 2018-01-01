Battery Life

Startup Founder: GPS Sucks. And I'm Going to Fix It.
PathSense wants you to get around without draining your smartphone battery.
Reuters | 2 min read
New Aluminum Battery for Smartphones Can Be Charged in a Minute
Scientists who developed the battery say it has the potential to replace lithium-ion batteries, used in millions of laptops and mobile phones.
Reuters | 2 min read
Tired of Plugging Your Gadgets In to Charge? One Day You Could Power Them With Lasers.
Let there be light, the laserbeam kind that could end the constant battle to keep your smartphone battery from dying.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
