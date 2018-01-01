Battery Life
Apple
Turn Off iPhone Slowdown Feature With iOS 11.3 This Spring
Apple's iOS 11.3 update, arriving this spring, will give iPhone owners a full breakdown of their device's battery health, as well as new features for Messages and Health and four new Animoji.
More From This Topic
GPS
Startup Founder: GPS Sucks. And I'm Going to Fix It.
PathSense wants you to get around without draining your smartphone battery.
Battery Life
New Aluminum Battery for Smartphones Can Be Charged in a Minute
Scientists who developed the battery say it has the potential to replace lithium-ion batteries, used in millions of laptops and mobile phones.
Far Out Tech
Tired of Plugging Your Gadgets In to Charge? One Day You Could Power Them With Lasers.
Let there be light, the laserbeam kind that could end the constant battle to keep your smartphone battery from dying.