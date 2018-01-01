bidding
Yahoo!
Yahoo Bids May Be Coming in Way Lower Than Expected
Bidders include frontrunner Verizon, inventor Dan Gilbert (backed by Warren Buffett), TPG, and a consortium that includes Bain Capital and former Yahoo CEO Ross Levinsohn.
More From This Topic
Revenue Generation
3 Steps to Win, Retain and Grow Revenue
Simple things like teaming up with clients to brainstorm ideas and streamlining your bidding process can boost your bottom line.
Pricing
How 'Storage Wars' Teaches All You Need to Know About Buying and Pricing
Buy low, sell high is a simple idea, except when everybody competing with you is trying to do the same thing.
Amazon
Amazon Adds Bidding Option for Fine Art, Collectables
The new feature allows customers to bid for lower prices on more than 150,000 items.
Purchasing
5 Ways to Get What You Actually Want From an RFP
Complex purchases aren't so much about a product or service as they are about an outcome, a trajectory, a solution or a promise. To gain the right offer from a vendor, ask the right questions and look in the right places.