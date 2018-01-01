bidding

Yahoo Bids May Be Coming in Way Lower Than Expected
Bidders include frontrunner Verizon, inventor Dan Gilbert (backed by Warren Buffett), TPG, and a consortium that includes Bain Capital and former Yahoo CEO Ross Levinsohn.
Rob Price | 2 min read
Verizon a Favorite in Upcoming Yahoo Bid
Reuters | 4 min read
Report: Yahoo Sets April 11 Deadline for Preliminary Bids
Reuters | 2 min read
Companies Place Bids for Virgin America Takeover
Reuters | 3 min read
Microsoft Potentially Backing Bids From Yahoo's Would-Be Buyers
Reuters | 2 min read

3 Steps to Win, Retain and Grow Revenue
Simple things like teaming up with clients to brainstorm ideas and streamlining your bidding process can boost your bottom line.
Alastair Mitchell | 3 min read
How 'Storage Wars' Teaches All You Need to Know About Buying and Pricing
Buy low, sell high is a simple idea, except when everybody competing with you is trying to do the same thing.
Cris Burnam | 4 min read
Amazon Adds Bidding Option for Fine Art, Collectables
The new feature allows customers to bid for lower prices on more than 150,000 items.
Reuters | 2 min read
5 Ways to Get What You Actually Want From an RFP
Complex purchases aren't so much about a product or service as they are about an outcome, a trajectory, a solution or a promise. To gain the right offer from a vendor, ask the right questions and look in the right places.
Shaul Kuper | 4 min read
