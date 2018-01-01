Bill Walsh
Innovation
Underdogs Can't Win Being Copycats
Don't just look at the current best in your industry and do what they do. Try to be the best you, but feel free to borrow from unlikely sources.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.