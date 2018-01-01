John Brubaker

John Brubaker

Guest Writer
Performance Consultant, Speaker & Award-Winning Author
John Brubaker is a nationally renowned performance consultant, speaker and award-winning author. Using a multi-disciplinary approach, Coach Bru helps organizations and individuals turn their potential into performance.

More From John Brubaker

This 1 Strategy Can Transform Your Business
Commitment

Ever compared yourself, as an entrepreneur, to the Spanish explorer Hernando Cortés? Maybe you should start.
6 min read
Don't Always Go With the 'Experts,' Because Sometimes the Experts Are Wrong
self-confidence

When your gut tells you that you're on the right path, stand your ground. That's a strategy that pays off.
5 min read
Small Is the New Big, Both in the Music Business and Your Business
Music Industry

Love country music? This country musician likes to call his fans "customers," and he treats them accordingly.
6 min read
What A Kentucky Derby Darkhorse Can Teach Us About Adversity
adversity

Patch, the one-eyed contender, taught us that you don't have to win a championship to be a champion.
6 min read
Why You Need to Maintain an Offensive Mindset, in Business as Well as Lacrosse
Ready for Anything

Offense hasn't remained just a lacrosse position for this entrepreneur; it's become the lens through which he views the world.
6 min read
Why You Shouldn't Run Your Business Like the National Football League
NFL

Most brands couldn't withstand the amount of public criticism and negative press the NFL has absorbed. Your brand is probably one of these.
5 min read
The No. 1 Strategy Lesson You Can Learn From Tom Brady and Those Super Bowl Champs
Super Bowl

The positive momentum you get by sticking to "Plan A" and focusing on executing the next play is what won the Super Bowl. There was no "Plan B" for the Patriots.
4 min read
Play by Your Own Rules in 2017
Breaking Rules

False assumptions of "rules" are often where great ideas go to die.
5 min read
Why You Should Treat Every Day Like Thanksgiving
Gratitude

There's a big return on investment for expressing gratitude regularly.
6 min read
Why Gratitude Is Your Key To Customer Growth and Retention
Customer Loyalty

For a start, consider signing up with Code Gratitude, which offers discounts to first responders and active and veteran military personnel.
6 min read
How Accountability Can Be Your Competitive Advantage
Leadership Accountability

During the recent internet outage, one particular company demonstrated that being proactive is a simple but powerful move.
6 min read
Why You Need 'Penny Victories' In Your Business
Leadership Strategy

Progress isn't about one quantum leap its most often a series of small incremental gains.
4 min read
Can You Ever Be a 'Prophet In Your Own Land'?
Project Grow

You may be too familiar to local audiences, so you may need to work from the outside in.
4 min read
With Giants Like the NFL Signing Live-Stream Deals With Twitter, Fast Is Indeed the New Big
Social Media

Visionary solopreneurs like Kurt Bardella of the Morning Hangover online tip sheet have also embraced how mission-critical evolving is. Are you?
5 min read
How Lifestyle Brands Life Is Good and Yee Yee Reveal the Hidden Value of Reading and Reacting
Branding

A name or catchphrase could be a brand unto itself for your business -- and become a game-changer for you too.
6 min read
