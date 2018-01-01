John Brubaker

Commitment
This 1 Strategy Can Transform Your Business
Ever compared yourself, as an entrepreneur, to the Spanish explorer Hernando Cortés? Maybe you should start.
self-confidence
Don't Always Go With the 'Experts,' Because Sometimes the Experts Are Wrong
When your gut tells you that you're on the right path, stand your ground. That's a strategy that pays off.
Music Industry
Small Is the New Big, Both in the Music Business and Your Business
Love country music? This country musician likes to call his fans "customers," and he treats them accordingly.
adversity
What A Kentucky Derby Darkhorse Can Teach Us About Adversity
Patch, the one-eyed contender, taught us that you don't have to win a championship to be a champion.
Ready for Anything
Why You Need to Maintain an Offensive Mindset, in Business as Well as Lacrosse
Offense hasn't remained just a lacrosse position for this entrepreneur; it's become the lens through which he views the world.
NFL
Why You Shouldn't Run Your Business Like the National Football League
Most brands couldn't withstand the amount of public criticism and negative press the NFL has absorbed. Your brand is probably one of these.
Super Bowl
The No. 1 Strategy Lesson You Can Learn From Tom Brady and Those Super Bowl Champs
The positive momentum you get by sticking to "Plan A" and focusing on executing the next play is what won the Super Bowl. There was no "Plan B" for the Patriots.
Breaking Rules
Play by Your Own Rules in 2017
False assumptions of "rules" are often where great ideas go to die.
Gratitude
Why You Should Treat Every Day Like Thanksgiving
There's a big return on investment for expressing gratitude regularly.
Customer Loyalty
Why Gratitude Is Your Key To Customer Growth and Retention
For a start, consider signing up with Code Gratitude, which offers discounts to first responders and active and veteran military personnel.
Leadership Accountability
How Accountability Can Be Your Competitive Advantage
During the recent internet outage, one particular company demonstrated that being proactive is a simple but powerful move.
Leadership Strategy
Why You Need 'Penny Victories' In Your Business
Progress isn't about one quantum leap its most often a series of small incremental gains.
Project Grow
Can You Ever Be a 'Prophet In Your Own Land'?
You may be too familiar to local audiences, so you may need to work from the outside in.
Social Media
With Giants Like the NFL Signing Live-Stream Deals With Twitter, Fast Is Indeed the New Big
Visionary solopreneurs like Kurt Bardella of the Morning Hangover online tip sheet have also embraced how mission-critical evolving is. Are you?
Branding
How Lifestyle Brands Life Is Good and Yee Yee Reveal the Hidden Value of Reading and Reacting
A name or catchphrase could be a brand unto itself for your business -- and become a game-changer for you too.