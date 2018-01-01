Biz Stone
More From This Topic
If I Knew Then
Biz Stone to Aspiring Entrepreneurs: If You're Not Emotionally Invested, Don't Do It
For our series, 'If I Knew Then,' the Twitter co-founder and Jelly Industries CEO says that while success isn't guaranteed with emotional investment, you're more likely to fail without it.
Organization
How Biz Stone Protects His Free Time
This Twitter co-founder's digital life hack is so simple, anyone can do it.
Company Culture
Biz Stone: Good Works Can Shape Your Company's Mission and Market
Twitter's co-founder explains the role philanthropy can play in shaping a new company.
Entrepreneurs
Twitter Founder Has a New App and It's Super
Biz Stone changed the world when he founded Twitter. Now, he's just trying to have more fun.
Innovation
Square Market Now Takes Bitcoin Payments
Paying for cool indie gadgets and gear and artisanal food with the world's first digital cash just got easier. Well, sort of.
Technology
Biz Stone's Answer to the Search Engine Has Arrived, But Will Anyone Use It?
Twitter co-founder Biz Stone has launched a Q&A app called Jelly with the mission of making the world 'a more empathetic place.'