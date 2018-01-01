Brand Extension

More From This Topic

Will SXSW Successfully Extend Its Brand?
Marketing

Will SXSW Successfully Extend Its Brand?

South by Southwest took a bold step in expanding its brand by launching SXSW V2V for the startup community. Is this just the beginning?
Kai Sato | 4 min read
Yahoo to Roll Out a New Logo Each Day for the Next 30 Days
Marketing

Yahoo to Roll Out a New Logo Each Day for the Next 30 Days

The internet giant will keep the exclamation point, the color purple and its yodel, but the iconic image is being replaced.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
5 Tips for Publishing Your Own Book
Publishing

5 Tips for Publishing Your Own Book

Books can help small-business owners with brand awareness, as well as show their expertise. Here's how to get started, including self-publishing platforms to consider when you're ready.
Alina Dizik | 5 min read
Cupcake Wars, Cupcake Champions and the Magic of Brand Extensions
Marketing

Cupcake Wars, Cupcake Champions and the Magic of Brand Extensions

TV spin-offs have something to teach business owners about getting more mileage out of their brands. Consider these five lessons from Cupcake Wars, Project Runway and other reality-TV favorites.
Carol Tice
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.