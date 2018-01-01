Brand Extension
Brands
Extend Your Brand's Reach With Licensing
The practice has prospered for nearly a century, and the playbook is dogeared, yet many brand owners hesitate.
More From This Topic
Marketing
Will SXSW Successfully Extend Its Brand?
South by Southwest took a bold step in expanding its brand by launching SXSW V2V for the startup community. Is this just the beginning?
Marketing
Yahoo to Roll Out a New Logo Each Day for the Next 30 Days
The internet giant will keep the exclamation point, the color purple and its yodel, but the iconic image is being replaced.
Publishing
5 Tips for Publishing Your Own Book
Books can help small-business owners with brand awareness, as well as show their expertise. Here's how to get started, including self-publishing platforms to consider when you're ready.
Marketing
Cupcake Wars, Cupcake Champions and the Magic of Brand Extensions
TV spin-offs have something to teach business owners about getting more mileage out of their brands. Consider these five lessons from Cupcake Wars, Project Runway and other reality-TV favorites.