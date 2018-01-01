BTC China

Bitcoin Plunges After Mt. Gox Blocks Withdrawals
Growth Strategies

The price of a Bitcoin plummeted sharply Friday as Mt. Gox temporarily halted withdrawals on its trading platform to fix technical errors.
Brian Patrick Eha | 2 min read
Bitcoin Price Plummets After Chinese Exchange Bans Yuan Deposits
Finance

Brian Patrick Eha | 3 min read
