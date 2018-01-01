Brian Patrick Eha

Brian Patrick Eha is a freelance journalist and former assistant editor at Entrepreneur.com. He is writing a book about the global phenomenon of Bitcoin for Portfolio, an imprint of Penguin Random House. It will be published in 2015.

Company Culture

Think about the culture you want to build, then master these leadership skills. The rest will fall into place.
8 min read
Virtual Reality

Virtual-reality movies are more than just cool -- they can be a catalyst for good.
4 min read
Bitcoin

Jeremy Gardner and his peers just might convince top universities to start accepting Bitcoin for donations, tuition payments and more.
12 min read
Leadership

They pioneered the concept of 'offline dating,' but more than that, the founders of HowAboutWe show that great business leaders can come from unlikely backgrounds.
10 min read
Technology

Bitcoin has suffered another shock to its system in the past week, but there's reason to believe the problem is only temporary.
4 min read
Marketing

Although many people appreciate the convenience and speed of online shopping, they may hesitate to buy from an unfamiliar company.
2 min read
Leadership

A look at why not to be like the Wolf of Wall Street, why you should make your workplace more like a video game and more advice for business owners.
4 min read
Entrepreneurs

No plea bargain here: Ross William Ulbricht is expected to get his day in court before Thanksgiving.
4 min read
Growth Strategies

The price of a Bitcoin plummeted sharply Friday as Mt. Gox temporarily halted withdrawals on its trading platform to fix technical errors.
2 min read
Technology

The struggling Japanese electronics maker is undergoing a costly restructuring.
3 min read
Finance

A new report on digital currency regulations across the globe revealed a strange patchwork of laws. Read on to find out which developed nations are friendliest to Bitcoin.
7 min read
Technology

Within the Bitcoin community, there are recent reports of a 'massive banning campaign' by PayPal against merchants selling anything related to the cryptocurrency.
4 min read
Marketing

There has been a lot of talk about Facebook losing its grip, but a new report released on the eve of its 10th anniversary shows Facebook is increasingly dominant.
3 min read
Growth Strategies

A look at how keeping your business small lets you control your schedule, what Jerry Seinfeld has to teach you about productivity and more advice for business owners.
4 min read
Technology

As if the data breaches at Target and Neiman Marcus weren't enough, Yahoo has announced that hackers recently broke into Yahoo Mail accounts.
2 min read
