Brian Patrick Eha is a freelance journalist and former assistant editor at Entrepreneur.com. He is writing a book about the global phenomenon of Bitcoin for Portfolio, an imprint of Penguin Random House. It will be published in 2015.
Company Culture
How Your Leadership Skills Will Determine Your Company Culture
Think about the culture you want to build, then master these leadership skills. The rest will fall into place.
Virtual Reality
Virtual Reality Is Proving a Powerful Vehicle for Disaster Relief, Social Causes
Virtual-reality movies are more than just cool -- they can be a catalyst for good.
Bitcoin
Meet the College Students Who Are Driving the Future of Bitcoin
Jeremy Gardner and his peers just might convince top universities to start accepting Bitcoin for donations, tuition payments and more.
Leadership
HowAboutWe's Founders Redefine Online Dating -- And What It Means to Be a CEO
They pioneered the concept of 'offline dating,' but more than that, the founders of HowAboutWe show that great business leaders can come from unlikely backgrounds.
Technology
JPMorgan Slams Bitcoin as Exchanges Halt Withdrawals
Bitcoin has suffered another shock to its system in the past week, but there's reason to believe the problem is only temporary.
Marketing
How to Get Customers to Trust Your Ecommerce Business (Infographic)
Although many people appreciate the convenience and speed of online shopping, they may hesitate to buy from an unfamiliar company.
Leadership
Work on Your Empathy and Other Must-Read Business Tips
A look at why not to be like the Wolf of Wall Street, why you should make your workplace more like a video game and more advice for business owners.
Entrepreneurs
Alleged Founder of Silk Road Pleads Not Guilty, Will Stand Trial in November
No plea bargain here: Ross William Ulbricht is expected to get his day in court before Thanksgiving.
Growth Strategies
Bitcoin Plunges After Mt. Gox Blocks Withdrawals
The price of a Bitcoin plummeted sharply Friday as Mt. Gox temporarily halted withdrawals on its trading platform to fix technical errors.
Technology
Sony Now Predicts a $1.1 Billion Loss, Shuts Down PC Business
The struggling Japanese electronics maker is undergoing a costly restructuring.
Finance
How the World's Richest Nations Are Regulating Bitcoin
A new report on digital currency regulations across the globe revealed a strange patchwork of laws. Read on to find out which developed nations are friendliest to Bitcoin.
Technology
PayPal Is Cracking Down on Bitcoin Sellers
Within the Bitcoin community, there are recent reports of a 'massive banning campaign' by PayPal against merchants selling anything related to the cryptocurrency.
Marketing
Facebook Is More Addictive and Widely Used Than Ever
There has been a lot of talk about Facebook losing its grip, but a new report released on the eve of its 10th anniversary shows Facebook is increasingly dominant.
Growth Strategies
Why Staying Small Is Better for Your Sanity and Other Must-Read Business Tips
A look at how keeping your business small lets you control your schedule, what Jerry Seinfeld has to teach you about productivity and more advice for business owners.
Technology
Make It Stop: Yahoo Reports Coordinated Email Hack
As if the data breaches at Target and Neiman Marcus weren't enough, Yahoo has announced that hackers recently broke into Yahoo Mail accounts.